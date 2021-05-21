UGC Asks Colleges to Implement National Innovation, Start-up Policy, Offers to Train Faculty

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has asked all the universities and colleges to implement National Innovation and Startup Policy (NISP) in their campuses. The policy aims to promote and support innovations and entrepreneurs right from the college level.

The UGC will train faculty members from all across India in the domain who can implement the policy in their respective colleges. The nominations for third phase training can be submitted online at the Ministry of Education’s innovation cell – mic.gov.in. The last date for submission of third phase nominations is May 25. No fresh nomination is required for those HEIs which have already nominated a faculty.

For effective implementation of NISP in HEIs, the MoE’s innovation cell is inviting online nominations of one senior faculty with understanding and experience in innovation/intellectual property rights/entrepreneurship/ startups. The faculty shall be responsible for coordinating institute’s innovation and startup policy’s formulation and its implementation at the institute.

In a letter to all the vice-chancellors of the Universities and principals of all the colleges, UGC secretary Prof Rajnish Jain said that MoE is keen on ensuring the adoption of NISP by all the HEIs in a time-bound manner.

He said that two phases have been completed and a total of 1980 HEIs have joined the NISP campaign and 3000 senior faculty coordinators trained to adopt the policy.

“MOE’s Innovation Cell has extended handholding support in terms of continuous guidance to the HEls and training support to NISP coordinators to adopt the same at the institute level. Also, a dynamic NISP portal has been created for HEls to facilitate knowledge and resource exchange,” he said.

To check the current status of nomination by visiting the list of nominated faculties available at MoE’s innovation cell – mic.gov.in. The online training programs for nominated faculty shall be conducted during June — July 2021.

