UGC Approves Degrees Conferred by 'Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha'

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given its nod to the degrees, diplomas, and other certificates given by the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS). The Commission in its official statement said, ” The degrees awarded by DBHPS, Chennai may be recognized for all purposes including higher education and employment.”

The approval comes after several students have complained that their certification received from the DBHPS is not recognised while applying for higher education or jobs.

The body was set up with an aim to promote the use of the Hindi language in southern parts of India. Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) can be roughly translated into South India Hindi Promotion Panel. It offers degrees, diplomas, and certificates for proficiency in Hindi or in the teaching of Hindi.

“The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or arr institution deemed to be a University under section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of parliament to confer or grant degrees,” said UGC in an official notice.

Meanwhile, under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the government is promoting studies in regional languages at both the school and college levels. While it is suggested by schools to give instructions to students in their mother tongue for better understanding, the government has recently allowed 14 institutes across India to offer degrees in regional languages.

