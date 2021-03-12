​UGC Admission 2021: Last Date to Apply for Online Courses Extended till April 30, Check Details Here

The last date for submitting applications for the online and other courses offered under Open and Distance Learning mode for the February-March session has been extended by the University Grants Commission till April 30, 2021.

UGC has also asked all the universities and higher educational institutions who are offering the online courses for the current academic year to continue accepting online applications from the candidates and upload the admission details on UGC DEB web-portal by May 15, 2021.

Students can visit the official website of UGC at www.ugc.ac.in to check the notification.

According to the notification, the decision was taken by the commission in its 550th meeting, which was held on February 18, 2021.

The main purpose behind the extension of the admission date is to facilitate the admission process for candidates facing problems due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Along with this, the last date to receive suggestions on Draft Regulations on academic collaboration between Indian and foreign higher education institutions to offer Joint Degree, Dual Degree, and Twinning Programmes from the public has also been extended by the commission tillMarch 15.

Insights and feedback have been asked from the public, including the academia and all other stakeholders to bring about effective implementation of this aspect of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS) is being offered by UGC using the government’s SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) portal.

The commission has also invited the institutes and academics to develop online courses for the portal.

Approximately 78 undergraduate and 46 postgraduate non-engineering MOOCS were announced earlier in December 2020 by UGC.

Charged with coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of higher education, UGC is a statutory body set up by the Government of India in accordance to the UGC Act 1956 under the Ministry of Education.

The commission provides recognition to universities in the country and disbursements of funds to such recognized universities and colleges.