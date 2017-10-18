Uganda's Kiprotich pulls out of New York Marathon

Kampala, Oct 18 (IANS) Former World and Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda has opted out of the New York Marathon slated for November 5, saying he is not mentally ready.

The 2012 London Olympics gold medallist told Xinhua news agency on Wednesday that following the death of his mother last month and that of his local manager Godfrey Nuwagaba on Sunday, he has decided to pull out.

"It is not easy mentally to take part in these marathons when you lose two close people in the same period," said Kiprotich who came second in the Hamburg Marathon in April.

"I will try to prepare myself for the Tokyo Marathon (early next year) and the (2018) Commonwealth Games (in Australia)," he said.

--IANS

