Uganda suspends national boxing body over disappearance of players in Germany

Kampala, Sep 17 (IANS) Uganda has suspended the national boxing body over the disappearance of three players who had travelled to Germany for the world boxing championship.

Patrick Ogwel, assistant general secretary of the National Council of Sports told Xinhua in an interview late on Saturday that the executive of the Uganda Boxing Federation failed to explain the disappearance of the players.

"We are not going to accept this kind of management," he said.

The players had gone to attend the 2017 AIBA World Championship in Hamburg, Germany early this month.

"We have decided that the whole Federation executive members are suspended as investigations go on following the failure of the boxers to return," Ogwel said.

David Kavuma, the Federation spokesman who travelled as manager, confirmed that the three boxers stayed behind in Germany to try and get clubs to join.

The three boxers who represented Uganda at the World Championships include: David Ayiti, Geoffrey Kakeeto and African welterweight champion Muzamiru Kakande.

While two other boxers lost in the first round, super heavyweight boxer Ayiti was not included in the draws under unclear reasons for which the federation has said they will lodge a formal complaint.

Charles Bakkabulindi, the Minister in-charge of sports said they are going to start acting tough against sports associations whose players fail to return after international events.

"We shall not accept this kind of behaviour because it has also happened in the past. The boxing body will now have to answer or get punished," he added.

