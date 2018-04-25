Uganda striker Umony joins Indian club Gokulam Kerala

Kampala, April 25 (IANS) Uganda striker Brian Umony has signed a one-year contract with Indian I-League side Gokulam Kerala Football Club, according to the player's agent.

The 29-year-old's agent Ronald Niwagira told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday that the striker who had been out recovering from an operation for over a year signed the deal.

"It is good for Umony to be back playing at professional level because he is tested and proven striker," added Niwagira.

Umony has been without a club since he left Ethiopian Premier League champions St. George when he broke his right leg while featuring for them in a match against Abramach FC in 2016.

Umony has been training with Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC since the last year.

Mujib Kasule, a coach with Premier League side Proline FC, said that it was good for Umony to get back to competitive football because he is one of the strikers who could solve Uganda's scoring problems at the moment.

"The national team struggles a lot to score these and having Umony back is good news," said Kasule.

Besides Naguru Avis FC and KCCA FC in Uganda, Umony has also played for Portland Timbers in the US and South Africa's Super Sport United.

Umony joins other Ugandan players featuring for different teams in India like Ivan Bukenya (East Bengal FC), Musa Mudde (Gokulam Kerala FC), Henry Kisekka (Mohun Bagan Athletic Club), Aucho Khalid (East Bengal FC) and Kezironi Kizito (Kerala Blasters).

Uganda has other footballers plying their trade in Sweden, US, Vietnam, Austria, Britain, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sudan and South Africa.

--IANS

pur/bg