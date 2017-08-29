Uganda cries foul as AIBA drops key boxer

Kampala, Aug 29 (IANS) Uganda Boxing Federation President Kenneth Gimugu said they are going to lodge a complaint with the International Boxing Association (AIBA) after it failed to include their key boxer in the draws of the on-going World Championships in Hamburg, Germany.

Gimugu told Xinhua news agency that the AIBA eliminated super heavyweight boxer David Ayiti from the entry list.

"How can you register a boxer after he qualified at the AIBA Africa Championships and when he gets to Germany you do not include him in the draw," asked Gimugu.

"We struggled to get finances to train the team and also fly them to Germany and now AIBA says the boxer cannot be entered and yet they cleared Ayiti in the previous registration," added Gimugu.

He explained that although Ayiti had lost in the AIBA Africa Championships by knockout, the boxer had rested for two months as the rules stipulate.

Meanwhile, Uganda's welterweight star boxer (69kg) Muzamiru Kakande who won gold at the AIBA Africa Championship, lost to American captain Quinton Randall in the first round of the championship, and Geoffrey Kakeeto (bantamweight -56kg) also lost to Nicaragua's Angel Jarquin by knockout.

