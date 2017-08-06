Uganda beat Zimbabwe to finish third in Africa Rugby Gold Cup

Kampala (Uganda), Aug 6 (IANS) Uganda have qualified for the next round of the World Rugby qualifiers after finishing third in the 2017 Africa Rugby Gold Cup.

Hosts Uganda beat Zimbabwe 38-12 in a game played at the Legends Club, Lugogo. Uganda finished third behind champions Namibia and Kenya, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lawrence Sebuliba scored three tries to finish as man of the match for Uganda.

Zimbabwe started on a high with a try inside the first five minutes of the game. Justin Kimono then broke the Zimbabwean line to set up Brian Asaba for Uganda's first points on the board.

Philip Wokorach, Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Sebuliba all crossed the white line as the home side took a 26-12 lead at half time.

The second half of the game was dull until Sebuliba rounded the Zimbabwe defence to seal his hat-trick.

Wokorach, who played in an unfamiliar fly half position, converted four of the six tries as Uganda cruised in front of the home crowd.

The winner for Uganda was just enough to cement third place with Kenya enjoying a better points' difference over the 2007 champions.

Zimbabwe, on six points, suffered their third successive game but remain safe and will play in the World Cup qualifiers.

Cyprian Garikai Mandenge, the Zimbabwe coach said despite the defeat he is happy they have made it to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers.

--IANS

