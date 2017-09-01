Uganda beat Egypt 1-0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Kampala, Sep 1 (IANS) Uganda climbed to the top of Group E in the African zone 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after a 1-0 win over Egypt.

Tanzania-based Emmanuel Arnold Okwi on Thursday netted the lone goal after 51 minutes when he beat two defenders and slotted the ball past veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mahmoud Kahraba also thought he had scored when he finished off Mohamed Salah's cross after 35 minutes. The goal was cancelled for off-side.

The Egyptians tried to hold onto the ball and pass it around, but the home side stood firm and defended in numbers.

Zambian based defender Jospeh Ochaya also saw his attempt miss the target for Uganda, while Uganda's goalkeeper Denis Onyango was also called to save Salah's shot after 61 minutes.

"It is the best feeling to score against a strong side like Egypt in a World Cup qualifying match," Okwi said.

He however said they will have to be at their best when they face the seven-time African champions again on September 5 in Alexandria.

The win takes Uganda to the top of Group E with seven points, while Egypt who beat Congo Brazzaville and Ghana in the previous games is second with six points. Ghana will host Congo Brazzaville on Friday.

