UFC star Ronda Rousey could make sensational move to WWE, possibly at WrestleMania

It was only recently that Irishman Conor McGregor fought American Floyd Mayweather in a money-churning boxing bout in Las Vegas, where the MMA artist finished second-best. Now, the trend of UFC stars moving to other sports — though temporarily — seems to be catching up with other athletes as well.

The latest star in the bracket seems to be former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who could make a sensational move to WWE. The Sun reported that Ronda could appear in WrestleMania 2018.

Such a move looks imminent after her appearance in a storyline segment on wwe.com with her friends and training partners Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

When they were being interviewed, top female stars of the WWE intimidated them, and Rousey was quite up for it: She did not take things lying down. She also made her interest known about meeting them up inside the ring.

"You name the time, you name the place. Oh, not today? We're waiting to hear from you," MMA Fighting quoted Ronda as saying.

Ronda is also said to have been involved in some pro-wrestling training in the US, which just adds up to the entire episode of the 30-year-old mulling the idea of becoming a WWE superstar.

If it does happen, it would be really interesting as Ronda is a no-nonsense kind of woman, known for her flamboyant character, which would be a perfect match for WWE. Fans will hope to see Ronda in WWE, which will add some more glamour to the stage.

Ronda, who recently got married to Travis Browne, has not fought inside the octagon since her shocking loss to Amanda Nunes. So, her move to WWE makes huge sense as well.

