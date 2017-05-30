UFC news: Cris Cyborg may get a featherweight title shot as De Randamie is set to drop to bantamweight division

UFC star Cris Cyborg has been involved in a lot of controversies from her two failed drug tests to being suspended for a year to punching Angela Magana in the face at the UFC Athletes Retreat. Reports say she could face up to six months in jail over the punching incident.

However, amidst all those personal problems, there's happy news for Cyborg. The former Strikeforce and Invicta FC featherweight champion could get a shot at the UFC women's featherweight title after current champion Germaine de Randamie said she plans to drop down to the bantamweight division.

The UFC initially wanted Cyborg and De Randamie to fight at UFC 214 in July. But the Dutch MMA star refused to fight the Brazilian saying she has been a cheater all her life and has no intention of defending her belt against her, even if that meant she would be stripped of the title.

There were rumours that De Randamie was scared to fight Cyborg but she said it had nothing to do with that.

"My reason to reject the fight now has nothing but nothing at all to do with my fear. I believe that if you want to do sports you do this without any means that can affect the muscle mass. I – as a top athlete – always trained, always watched my food and put 18 years of my life on sports, without using just one means that is not allowed," MMA Junkie quoted De Randamie as saying.

Even before she took up the fight against Holly Holm in the inaugural UFC women's featherweight title match, De Randamie revealed that she always intended to return to the bantamweight division. If she were to have her next fight at the bantamweight division then she would have to relinquish her featherweight title.

Cyborg has for a long time asked the UFC to open up a featherweight division and when they did, they decided not to give her the first shot at the title which led to a feud with UFC President Dana White. But with De Randamie refusing to fight her and expected to drop down to 135 pounds again, she could finally get her chance.

UFC 214 is not that far away and if Cyborg is still up for it, all UFC needs to do is find her an opponent. The UFC President said an update on the situation will come soon.

