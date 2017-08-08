UEFA Super Cup: When and where to watch Manchester United vs Real Madrid, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about catching the UEFA Super Cup final live which features Manchester United and Real Madrid.

>Skopje: Manchester United's Jose Mourinho can collect the one European trophy he lacks when his side face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday in his first competitive meeting with the Spanish giants since an acrimonious split in 2013.

Mourinho, whose team won the Europa League last season to salvage an otherwise disappointing first campaign under the Portuguese, led Real to the Liga title with a record 100 points and won a King's Cup in an eventful stay between 2010 and 2013.

His achievements at the Santiago Bernabeu were overshadowed, however, by his falling out with key dressing room figures such as Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas as well as confrontations with referees and opponents plus a failure to win the Champions League, as Real lost in the semi-final each year.

Mourinho's legacy has been upstaged by the Spanish club's three Champions League triumphs in the four years since his departure, although in a recent interview the Portuguese claimed he had "to beg" Real's board to let him leave for Chelsea.

Zinedine Zidane's side beat Sevilla 3-2 in extra-time last year to win the showcase match and the French coach is targeting a fourth European trophy in less than two years in charge of Real, which would match Mourinho's tally of continental titles.

Madrid are coming off one of the greatest seasons in their illustrious history as they became the first team to retain the European Cup in the Champions League era and also won La Liga, a double they had not achieved in 59 years.

Real have brought a full squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo travelling despite only starting pre-season training on Saturday following a turbulent summer. United, meanwhile, will be missing central defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones due to suspension, opening up a place in the starting lineup for new recruit Victor Lindelof.

United beat Real on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a friendly in California in July and won five of their other pre-season games, losing only to Barcelona.

Real, meanwhile, failed to win any of their four friendlies in the United States in 90 minutes, losing 3-2 to Barcelona and getting thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City, their only win coming in a shoot-out victory over an MLS All-Stars team.

"The sensation overall is not good, when you don't win any of your four games something is wrong," Zidane told reporters after the tour.

"We have to do a lot more, we've made a bad start with these results and what we all want is to get home, rest and think about the Super Cup."

>Where will the Manchester United vs Real Madrid match be played?

The UEFA Super Cup final will be played at the Philip II arena, Skopje, Macedonia.

>How do I watch the UEFA Super Cup final live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten HD 2.

>What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 12.15 AM IST on Wednesday (9 August)

>Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Sony LIV website and app.

With inputs from agencies