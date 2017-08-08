UEFA Super Cup team news: Real Madrid vs Manchester United starting XI

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to take centre-stage on Tuesday, as the Real Madrid superstar returns from his summer break to take the field against his former club Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup.

Ronaldo missed Real's entire US tour in order to recover from playing in the Confederations Cup in Portugal, but now that he is back in club colours, the spectacular will, as always, be expected from him.

Starting with this Super Cup match, although Zinedine Zidane is expected to keep Ronaldo on the bench, at least for the start of the game played between the Champions League winners and Europa League champions.

"I'm impressed that he's physically the same as the day of the Champions League final a few months ago," Zidane said of Ronaldo. "That's what's important to me. He's been with us for just three training sessions and that means a lot. If he's with us it's because he's ready to play, but we'll see.

"It depends on how the player comes in and the thoughts and feelings of the coach and the player. I make the decision as the coach talking to the player.

"Physically he looks very good, really, and that's what matters to the coach and everyone at Real Madrid. As a player I would obviously like to play the European Super Cup."

Real Madrid have named a strong squad, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and more looking to add another trophy to the bulging cabinet.

Manchester United will look to cause a bit of an upset by beating Real Madrid, and much of the focus as far as the English Premier League club is concerned will be on the £75 million signing Romelu Lukaku.

While Lukaku has established himself as a top Premier League striker, doubts still remain over his capabilities to do it in Europe, and what better way to show what he is capable of than against the European champions.

Another summer signing – Nemanja Matic – might not expected to feature from the start, as Mourinho does not think the midfielder is ready to play the full 90 minutes yet. Or, if Matic does get his name on the teamsheet from the off, he is likely to be taken off at halftime.

"Matic is available but not available like the others," said Mourinho.

United will have to do without centre-backs Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, who are suspended, while Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo remain on the treatment table.

Expected playing XI:

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Isco. Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford.

