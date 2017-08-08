UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid to Lock Horns With Manchester United Ahead of New Season

United had a good pre-season as they lost only once to Barcelona and players have looked sharp

Two of the European giants are set to kick-off the new season. Champions League winners Real Madrid are set to face Europa League winners Manchester United in 2017 UEFA Super Cup in Tuesday at Philip II Arena in Macedonia.

La Liga giants Real will be playing their second consecutive Super Cup after they become the first team to win back-to-back Champions League titles. Madrid have included Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad despite the Portuguese captain only starting pre-season training on Saturday and not being fully fit.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho will be without suspended Eric Bailly and Phil Jones and defence will be the major worry for the English Premier League team. United had a decent first season under the Portuguese manager as they won Europa League and League Cup but can only finish sixth in the league. Also Check: No Player Bigger Than Club, Says Barcelona President on Neymar’s Transfer to PSG

United had a good pre-season as they lost only once to Barcelona and players have looked sharp. The Red Devils have brought three new players in form of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, and Nemanja Matic. Mourinho will surely take this game in a serious manner as he has still not won the Super Cup in his illustrious managerial career.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has an inconsistent pre-season but the team is ready to get down to serious business. They have scored every time in the last 65 times they have taken the field in a competitive match. The last time Real failed to score in a competitive game was against Manchester City in the first round of the Champions League semi-finals in April 2016.

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that his team continue this outstanding record against a United team which are bit shaky in defence. The clubs have already met this summer, with Red Devils winning on 2-1 penalties after a 1-1 draw in a pre-season tie. Also Check: Southampton Defender Virgil van Dijk Hands in Transfer Request

Man United are unbeaten in 11 European games while Real are looking to become the first club to win two consecutive Super Cups since AC Milan did it in 1989 and 1990.

Projected Line Ups:

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Bale

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Blind; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford