UEFA has opened an investigation into Paris St Germain over the recent transfer activity of the French Ligue 1 club, European soccer's ruling body said on Friday.

Zurich: UEFA has opened an investigation into Paris St Germain over the recent transfer activity of the French Ligue 1 club, European soccer's ruling body said on Friday.

"The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity," UEFA said in a statement.