UEFA Champions League: Sevilla coach hopes to rebound against Maribor

Seville (Spain), Sep 25 (IANS) FC Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo on Monday confirmed that the Spanish football club needed to put on a good performance in the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Slovenian visitors Maribor.

The La Liga side is set to host Maribor on Tuesday in a Champions League Group stage match, days after losing 0-2 to Atletico Madrid in the league, and hopes for its first continental win this season, following a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the first round, reports Efe.

"We played an away match in England. The home matches are very important and we need to win, we have to be strong in our stadium and we hope this is the case tomorrow," Argentinian Berizzo said in a press conference on the eve of the match.

He underlined that "all matches must be won and favoritism must be proven on the field".

Berizzo warned that Maribor was a "tough rival that has dangerous forwards," adding that his team needed to press them and have the depth they missed in their loss against Atletico.

