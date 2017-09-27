UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Outplay Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City Beat Shakhtar Donetsk

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in his 150th European club match as Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund for the first time in Germany. Los Blancos, who are having a difficult time in La Liga, produced a solid performance to beat Dortmund 3-1 at their home in the Champions League group stage on Thursday to make it six points from six.

After Gareth Bale made it 1-0 in the 18th minute with his brilliant hit, Ronaldo scored in the 49th and 79th minute, to lead Real Madrid to victory. On the other hand, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s pulled a goal back for the home team in the 54th minute.

The victory also guaranteed that there would be no repeat of last season’s draw, when Dortmund had come from 2-0 down, and Real, who, now have maximum points from two matches in Group H, are tied neck to neck with Tottenham, who also attained their second victory by beating Apoel Nicosia 3-0 in Cyprus.

In a different match, Manchester City defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in the group F of UCL. Courtesy a spectacular goal from Kevin De Bruyne to open the score sheet and a late goal by Raheem Sterling, the Citizens have two wins in two games to kick off their CL campaign.

After an even first half, City shifted into a higher gear in the second period and cruised to victory.

Also, City’s star striker Sergio Aguero, who is looking to equal Eric Brook’s all-time goal scoring record for the Citizens, suffered a rare off night and had a second-half penalty saved by Shakhtar’s Andriy Pyatov.

On the other hand, Shakhtar had chances themselves, but they failed to capitalize on that, as Manchester City turned out to be victorious, in order to win their first two group stage games for the first time in the CL, record another clean sheet and a seventh successive victory in all competitions.