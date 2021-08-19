UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys Edge Closer To Group Stages With First Leg Wins

Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys moved closer to securing a place in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 group stages after wins in the first leg of their final playoff encounter.

Latest stories

  • Uttar Pradesh legislative council proceedings disrupted amid opposition protests

    Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council were adjourned for 30 minutes on Tuesday amid protests by Samajwadi Party members over the law and order issue.

  • Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Tuesday went down by Rs 61 to Rs 4,869 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

  • Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned for the day

    Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday were adjourned for the day after obituary references to six sitting members.

  • Chemical tanker overturns in Thane; none hurt

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

  • Two killed, 1 injured in accident in UP

    Jalaun (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Two men were killed and one other was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor in Orai area here, police said on Tuesday.

  • IAF’s C-17 aircraft from Kabul lands at Jamnagar with over 100 Indians aboard

    Jamnagar (Guj), Aug 17 (PTI) An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons on board landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, an official said.

  • Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Soybean prices on Tuesday went up by Rs 184 to Rs 9,361 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

  • Physical hearing of cases to resume in Uttarakhand HC from Aug 24

    Nainital, Aug 17 (PTI) Physical hearing of cases in the Uttarakhand High Court, which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from August 24.  Only important cases have been heard during the period via video conferencing.    A notification issued on Monday by the Registrar General of the High Court, Dhananjay Chaturvedi contains detailed guidelines to be followed after the resumption of physical hearing of cases. PTI Corr ALM  DV DV

  • Maha: Thane district sees 133 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) With the addition of 133 more coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,433, an official said on Tuesday.

  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule Announced: Get All Fixtures, Time Table And Match Details

    The ICC announced the fixtures for T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, 17 August which will be played between October 17, 2021 and November 12, 20211 in Oman and UAE. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea while The second round – the Super12 stage – will get underway on 23 October.

  • Road accident in Rajasthan leaves four dead

    Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Four persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Ajmer-Beawar national highway in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said.  Both the trucks caught fire after the collision, they said, adding the drivers and helpers of the two trucks were burnt alive.  The accident occurred when a truck carrying cement sacks rammed into another truck after crossing the divider.

  • Mercury rises in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, officials said.

  • Bypoll to RS seat from Tamil Nadu on Sept 13

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Bypoll to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

  • Chicken Ghee Roast | Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

    Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we din't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken are roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies

  • Rajasthan: 4 killed as trucks caught fire after collision at NH 8 in Ajmer

    Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): A total of four people have been reported dead as two vehicles caught fire after a collision at National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Ajmer in the wee hours of Tuesday.

  • M S Swaminathan, Thanu Padmanabhan bag Kerala's top science prize

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 (PTI): Eminent farm scientist and 'father of green revolution' in the country, M S Swaminathan and well-known physicist Thanu Padmanabhan have been chosen for Kerala Science Prize 2021.

  • Uttarakhand to drop 'East Pakistan' term from caste certificates of Bengali migrants

    Dehradun, Aug 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand cabinet has cleared a proposal to drop the word East Pakistan from caste certificates issued to members of the displaced Bengali community in the state.   An announcement to drop the term was made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier this month to which the cabinet gave its approval late on Monday.