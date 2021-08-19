UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys Edge Closer To Group Stages With First Leg Wins
Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys moved closer to securing a place in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 group stages after wins in the first leg of their final playoff encounter.
