UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys Edge Closer To Group Stages With First Leg Wins

Nainital, Aug 17 (PTI) Physical hearing of cases in the Uttarakhand High Court, which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from August 24. Only important cases have been heard during the period via video conferencing. A notification issued on Monday by the Registrar General of the High Court, Dhananjay Chaturvedi contains detailed guidelines to be followed after the resumption of physical hearing of cases. PTI Corr ALM DV DV