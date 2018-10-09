Udhampur based silk rearing industry providing employment to youth since 1994

An Udhampur based man started a silk rearing industry with the help of central government sponsored schemes in 1994. His industry has served as a mode of employment to several unemployed youth and women of the state as well as from other states of India. He not only provides employment, but spreads awareness amongst locals to help them better their lives and stay clear of illegal activities. Employees are trained in silk rearing which the owner believes will help them gain a skill. He appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to take benefits of government sponsored schemes. Lack of employment in the state is popularly believed to be the reason behind terror activities and even stone pelting. Agitation among youth with the central government leads to frequent clashes with security forces in the Valley. Employment is seen as the solution to wavering and idle youth in the state.