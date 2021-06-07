Uddhav Thackeray Scheduled To Meet PM Modi on Tuesday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday, 8 June. The administrators had last corresponded early last month, over a phone call.

As per media reports, the duo are expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the worst-hit state in the country, NDTV reported.

Additionally, as per Shiv Sena sources, Thackeray and PM Modi are also likely to discuss the Maratha reservation issue, ANI said in a report.

"A delegation of Maharashtra government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will meet PM Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, 8 June. They will discuss issues like Maratha reservation, OBC reservation and cyclone relief." - State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil to ANI

Last month, the Maharashtra CM had written to PM Modi, urging him to implement measures to declare the state’s Maratha community as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC), in order to secure at least 12 percent reservation in education and 13 percent in public employment.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana had also stated in an issue last month that the Maratha Reservation issue would be negotiated in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the worst-effected COVID-19 state has recorded a continuous decline in daily COVID infections and deaths in the last few weeks and witnessed its active caseload dip from a high of over seven lakh, reported during the end of April to less than 1.9 lakh reported on Monday, 7 June.

(With inputs from ANI and Times of India)

Also Read: Businesses Resume, Shops Open: Delhi, Maha, TN Begin To Unlock

. Read more on India by The Quint.Uddhav Thackeray Scheduled To Meet PM Modi on TuesdayVaccination Drive Centralised, States to Get Vaccines for Free: PM . Read more on India by The Quint.