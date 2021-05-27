Udacity, AWS to Offer Free Courses in Machine Learning

Online learning platform Udacity along with Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched free online courses in machine learning – the AWS Machine Learning Scholarship Program. The program aims to train candidates on machine learning skills and cultivate the next generation of Machine Learning (ML) leaders from underrepresented backgrounds, including Women, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color, through its We Power Tech Program. The course begins today.

About 425 top students from the course will be selected to receive a full scholarship for the AWS Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree program based on the results of a test after the course is completed.

The AWS Machine Learning Foundation course is designed for those with little to no experience in ML. Launched two years ago, the course has been updated with several new modules including an introduction to Reinforcement Learning (RL) with AWS DeepRacer, generative AI with AWS DeepComposer, and computer vision with AWS DeepLens.

In addition, the course contains chapters on advanced machine learning techniques and algorithms, expert-led tutorials on how to quickly build, train, and deploy ML models in the cloud and fully managed ML service for data scientists and developers.

Through the We Power Tech Program, AWS collaborates with professional organisations that are leading initiatives to increase the diversity of talent in technical roles like Girls In Tech and the National Society of Black Engineers.

“Machine learning is poised to transform virtually every industry, however, there are currently not enough trained ML developers to meet this demand, and far fewer from backgrounds which are underrepresented in tech. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2025, 97 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to the future of work as ML Developers and Practitioners. Still, globally, only 26% of AI professionals are female, while 78 per cent are male,” said AWS in an official press release.

