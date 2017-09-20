Udacity announces two new courses for smart transportation

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Silicon Valley-based online education platform Udacity on Wednesday announced two new nanodegree certification courses -- 'Introduction to Self-Driving Cars Nanodegree Program' and 'Flying Car Nanodegree Program' -- to educate students about smart transportation.

The 'Introduction to Self-Driving Cars Nanodegree Program', aims to educate students with minimal programming experience and the essentials of programming a self-driving car.

Students enrolling in the course will build projects and study topics including Bayesian Thinking, Matrices, C++ basics, Performance and Modelling, Algorithmic Thinking and Machine Learning/Computer Vision.

"With our 'Flying Car Nanodegree Program' and 'Intro to Self-Driving Cars Nanodegree Program', our goal is to teach a new generation of engineers the skills necessary to build this smart transportation of the future and contribute to the wave of automation everywhere," said Ishan Gupta, Managing Director, Udacity India, in a statement on Wednesday.

The 'Flying Car Nanodegree Program' will begin in early 2018, after the company builds up the curriculum for the course, in collaboration with experts in the aerospace industry.

--IANS

sau/qd/bg