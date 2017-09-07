Uber rolls out PREMIER ride option

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Online cab aggregator Uber on Thursday launched a new ride option PREMIER, which will initially be available in Mumbai and Pune.

The new option will serve as an upgrade to the current uberX and offered to select riders as an in-app product.

"Uber is focused on building products that will go further in replacing the need for personal mobility options," said Shailesh Sawlani, General Manager, Uber India-West, in a statement.

The PREMIER option will offers rides in economy-range sedans and customers will be extended enhanced customer support for better post-ride experience.

Apart from PREMIER, Uber currently provides uberMOTO, uberPOOL, uberGO and uberX ride options.

--IANS

