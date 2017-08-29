Uber launches free insurance for its drivers

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Online cab aggregator Uber on Tuesday launched a free insurance programme for its over 450,000 driver partners in India.

The San Francisco-based company tied up with ICICI Lombard to provide its driver partners - between age group of 18 and 65 years - free insurance coverage for accidental death and disablement, hospitalisation, and in case of an accident while using the Uber Ap, en route or on a trip with Uber, a company statement said.

"We are partnering with ICICI Lombard to offer our driver partners accident insurance. This is just the beginning.. we will continue to engage with our driver partners and work towards making driving for Uber the most preferred choice," head of Uber's Central Operations in India, Pradeep Parameswaran said in the statement.

According to the statement, cover under this programme will go live as of September 1 and includes Rs 5 lakh in the event of death, up to Rs 5 lakh for permanent disability, up to Rs 2 lakh in case of hospitalisation, with a sub-limit of up to Rs 50,000 for outpatient treatment.

"This is a reflection of our efforts to meaningfully impact and improve the driving experience," Parameswaran said.

The drivers in Uber and other cab aggregators have been demanding accident insurance, healthy work hours and better incentives.

--IANS

am/vd