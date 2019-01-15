Uber launches cab services in Patna

Patna, Jan 15 (IANS) Global ride-sharing major Uber on Tuesday launched its UberGO services, allowing people to book cab rides using the Uber app.

UberGO is a low-cost Uber service cheaper than the premium UberX in India.

"With this launch, Uber scales its presence in the fast-growing state of Bihar. Our technology will help provide an affordable and reliable mobility option to Patna's residents while creating micro-entrepreneurship opportunities for those who sign up as driver partners," Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

The announcement comes almost two years after the cab hailing major launched its operations in Lucknow.

This year, the US-based cab aggregator also plans to invest heavily in strengthening its presence across congested cities in the country and share multi-modal transportation solutions.

Uber launched its services in India in 2013 with its UberBLACK service and launched its premium UberX service in 2014.

--IANS

rp/ksc/nir