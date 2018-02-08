Uber Eats to enter Jaipur, Kochi

The on demand food delivery app from Uber, Uber Eats is all set to launch in Jaipur and Kochi later this month, the company said on Thursday. The services which will enter the markets by the month end, will launch with over 500 restaurants across both the cities. Since its launch in May 2017, Uber Eats has expanded to one city every month and with the addition of Jaipur and Kochi, the service will be present across 10 cities in India. "It has truly been an exciting journey for Uber Eats in India. We're all set to hit a milestone of 10 cities in 10 months. Jaipur and Kochi are known for their rich culinary delights and we are excited to make food ordering quick, easy and reliable here. We see immense potential in the adoption of our platform here," said Uber Eats India Head, Bhavik Rathod. The Uber Eats app is separate to the Uber app that people use to request a ride. The app has been built specifically to make food delivery as seamless as possible, at the tap of a button. Uber Eats currently has a restaurant network of over 7000 restaurants across all the available cities in India.