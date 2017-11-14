UBA signs top 29 more Indian players

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): After signing former National Basketball Association (NBA) draft pick, Satnam Singh, the United Basketball Alliance (UBA) has announced signing of 29 additional standout Indian players to multi-year contracts.

With the fifth season of UBA on the horizon, the league has taken another giant step in deepening its commitment to the development of basketball in India.

Commenting on the UBA singing, former L.A. Laker A.C. Green, the UBA's Director of Sport, said, "I still remember the day I signed my first professional contract in the NBA."

He added, "It left a huge impression on my life. Now these players get to experience that same feeling that I once had upon signing my first contract. We are excited about our upcoming season and the future of Indian basketball."

Meanwhile, UBA director of coaching, Jody Basye said, "We have so many great players who have been waiting for this opportunity. To finally get them under contract and in the gym every day will be a huge boost to our league and the sport."

The duration of the contracts will range from three to five years, for a combined total of more than Rs. 16 crores.

In addition to being the first multi-year contracts in the Indian basketball history, the signed players will also receive basketball and fitness training from top experts in the USA, along with nutritional guidance to help them maximize their potential.

The list of players signed includes the very best players in India like Satnam Singh, first Indian drafted in the NBA, and several others who are currently representing India at the international level or have in the past.

Standout international talents like Palpreet Brar of Bengaluru Beast, the first Indian to have been drafted by an NBA G-League Team; Jagdeep Singh Bains of Mumbai Challengers, mentor to Satnam Singh; Rikin Pethani of the Chennai Slam, who has represented India at FIBA Asia Cup in 2016 and 2017 and Yadwinder Singh of Haryana Gold, veteran Indian team star are some of the other key players.

The list also includes stars who have represented India in the recently concluded FIBA Asia Cup 2017, such as Muin Bek and Anil Kumar of Delhi Capitals and Prasanna Venkatesh of Mumbai Challengers. (ANI)