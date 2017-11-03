UBA signs hoopster Satnam Singh

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The United Basketball Alliance (UBA) has signed Indian star Satnam Singh, it was announced on Friday.

Satnam, who two years ago became the first Indian national to be drafted into the NBA, will be one of the key members this season.

Satnam made history when he was drafted in the second Round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks with the 52nd overall pick.

The hoopster from Punjab played for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA's Summer League and spent two years with the Texas Legends, a G-League affiliate of the Mavericks.

Praising Satnam's game, NBA legend and UBA Director of Sport A.C. Green said: "I watched Satnam play in the NBA while I was working with Los Angeles Lakers. We are happy that Satnam has the opportunity to play in India in front of his friends, family and fans in the upcoming UBA Season 5."

Satnam said: "I want to play an active role in the journey to take Indian basketball to the next level. I'm very excited to play in the UBA along with the best players from India and abroad."

--IANS

gau/mr