UAE’s Sluggish Wickets Will Suit Which IPL Teams?

The major talking point surrounding the IPL and the venue change has been the wickets in the UAE.

On the slower side based on evidence from historical matches there, including the T20 World Cup qualifier in 2019, franchises could find it challenging to adapt their squad built for Indian conditions to the UAE ones on offer.

Factors that could matter in terms of scoring in the UAE include:

Slow wickets with Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah seeing just six totals in excess of 200 in 121 T20 International games. Six-hitting could get tricky with the long boundaries and sluggish surfaces on offer. Expect a barrage of spinners across powerplay, middle overs and death, like in the CPL.

Here we look at each of the eight franchises and how they could benefit or be crippled by the pitches in UAE.

Chennai Super Kings

Perhaps the best equipped franchise in terms of squad composition is CSK. Boasting of a potent spin attack and experienced batsmen, who are versatile enough to adjust to conditions on offer, CSK are tailor-made to thrive on slow, low wickets. With their home ground in Chepauk (Chennai) offering similar conditions, Dhoni’s team aren’t averse to such sluggish wickets.

Making par totals and defending them is their strength and CSK could well benefit massively from the shift to UAE.

Chennai play 11 of their 14 games in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and just three on Sharjah which has better batting wickets.

Even in the absence of Harbhajan Singh, CSK have Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma and R Sai Kishore in the spin department.

Add to that the fact that players like Dwayne Bravo, Tahir and Santner will come off a CPL season characterised by similar wickets and CSK seem quite well-rounded in all departments.

VERDICT: Very well equipped to handle the pitches.

Delhi Capitals

A squad that had freshness in plenty about it, Delhi Capitals made it to the play-offs in 2019 on the back of strong performances by their Indian players. They have retained their core group and added additional strength in local players by bringing in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. While Rahane at least seemed a strange pick for India, in UAE, Delhi might just benefit from his presence. We could see him at the top if Prithvi Shaw fails to take off alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

In the spin department, Delhi are served by Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel.

While they have two leg-spinners, an off-spinner and a left-arm spinner, all capable of slotting into the starting XI easily, Delhi seem slightly short-staffed in the spin department primarily because none of these four spinners, except Lamichhane who will count as an overseas player, have T20 as their best format. A mystery spinner or another with quite a few bag of tricks up their sleeve is evidently missing in the spin department.

It is strange that Delhi opted to go for a pace bowler (Anrich Nortje) and pace bowling all-rounder (Daniel Sams) as back-ups when Chris Woakes and Jason Roy pulled out. They still do have a potent batting line-up and a strong spin group with additional reinforcements in the pace department with Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nortje and Keemo Paul. Squeezing in the best pacers from this lot will be tough with the overseas restriction.

VERDICT: Reasonably well-placed to handle UAE pitches

