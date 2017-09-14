UAE relaxes visa rules for Indians

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The UAE on Thursday announced a relaxation in visa rules for Indians, which it said was part of the strengthening of bilateral ties.

In a statement, United Arab Emirates Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna said the UAE cabinet on Wednesday (September 13) decided to grant visa on arrival to Indian passport holders with residence visa from UK and the European Union.

The move would be a key facilitator of people-to-people ties between the two friendly countries.

Albanna said that relations between the UAE and India are getting strengthened further and with every passing day a new chapter is being evolved and a strong partnership is taking shape.

He said the decision to have a simplified visa process is in line with the maiden visit of UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in February in 2016.

As a first step in this regard the two sides inked a MoU on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements to the holders of diplomatic, special and official passports, during the second visit of the Crown Prince to India as Chief Guest during the Republic Day this year.

Earlier this year, the UAE government had announced that Indian passport holders with a valid American visa or a Green Card will now be eligible to obtain a UAE visa on arrival.

The statement hoped that "there would be some more measures in days to come to further improve the long-term strategic partnership and promote political, economic and trade interests" between the two countries.

