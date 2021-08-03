UAE to Lift Ban on Transit Flights From India & Others, Relax Curbs on Travel

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, 3 August, said that it will remove the ban on transit passengers from India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and other countries from 5 August.

Earlier, the UAE had reportedly extended the ban on passenger flights coming from India till 2 August.

The UAE had banned passengers from several South Asian and African countries for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHAT DID THE UAE SAY?

Taking to Twitter, the UAE's National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said that passengers coming from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports, starting Thursday subject to being able to present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours ahead of their departure.

Final-destination approval will be required and special lounges will be allocated for these transit passengers.

Meanwhile, though travel restrictions to the UAE still continue for these nations, those with a valid residency permit who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the travel are exempted from these restrictions.

The NCMA also said that unvaccinated people working in certain categories in the country would be exempted from the restrictions, such as medical personnel as well as those working in the educational sector.

In addition, students studying in the country, people undergoing medical treatment in the UAE and people who work for federal or local government agencies will be permitted to enter.

People in these categories will be required to apply for entry permits online and will also need to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure, the NCMA said.

