UAE expats celebrate India's 70th R-Day

Abu Dhabi, Jan 26 (IANS) Hundreds of Indian expats from across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated their country's 70th Republic Day at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai on Saturday.

The tri-colour was hoisted by the Consul General of India to Dubai, Vipul, at the CGI as residents and visitors sang patriotic songs and took pictures alongside the Indian flag, the Khaleej Times reported.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, Vipul greeted people gathered at the Consulate and read out Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's speech to the nation.

The Consul General also honoured the two war heroes and parents of war martyrs who presided over the ceremony. "We are honoured to have the war heroes and parents of war martyrs in our midst," Vipul said.

Children and adults decked in traditional wear were seen waving miniature Indian flags and celebrating the occasion.

--IANS

soni/