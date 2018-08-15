UAE congratulates India on I-Day

Abu Dhabi, Aug 15 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations on Wednesday to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent similar messages to President Kovind, the WAM news agency reported.

The UAE is home to around 2.6 million expatriate Indians, constituting around 30 per cent of the Gulf nation's population.

--IANS

