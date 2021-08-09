UAE based NRI entrepreneur announces Rs 1 crore reward for Sreejesh

Dubai, Aug 9 (PTI) A non-resident Indian healthcare entrepreneur based in the United Arab Emirates on Monday announced a Rs one crore cash reward for the Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh.

The announcement by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil comes days after the Indian men's team won the bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Sreejesh, who belongs to Kerala, pulled off a series of stunning saves to help the country win its first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years.

'Through his outstanding performance at the Olympics, Sreejesh has brought joy to Indians around the world. As a fellow Malayali, I take tremendous pride in his achievement,' Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, was quoted as saying in a media release.

Vayalil also called Sreejesh to congratulate him for his exemplary performance.

“Dr. Shamsheer has congratulated the entire team for this great achievement and offered his support to us. The announcement of the Rs. 1 crore reward caught me by surprise. A reward for winning a medal in the Olympics is delightful news and I feel very fortunate to be the recipient,” said Sreejesh.

Over the last two decades, Sreejesh has carved a niche for himself in the field of hockey. Entering the junior national hockey team in the early 2000s, Sreejesh worked hard to make his way to the national team.

He also served as the captain of the national team in 2016. His quick reflexes and consistent performance have earned him the moniker ‘The Great Wall of India’.

Sreejesh, who returns to India on Monday after the successful Tokyo campaign, will be presented with the cash prize at a special function in Kochi. PTI APA BS BS