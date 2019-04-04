UAE awards Modi highest civilian honour

Abu Dhabi, April 4 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has conferred its highest civilian honour, the Zayed Medal, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi was honoured by President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in appreciation of the Indian leader's role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two countries, WAM news agency reported on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Modi had played a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties to the level of comprehensive strategic relations.

"By granting our dear friend the Indian Prime Minister the Zayed Medal, we express our appreciation for his role and efforts in developing friendly relations and extending bridges of cooperation between the UAE and India in various fields," the Crown Prince said.

He expressed "his pride at the strong friendship and cooperation between the UAE and India, and wished the country and its people continued progress, prosperity, security and stability", the report said.

--IANS

soni/mr