U19 World Cup: India thrash PNG by 10 wickets

Tauranga (New Zealand), Jan 16 (IANS) India crushed minnows Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 10 wickets to register their second consecutive win in Group B of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup here on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy finished with figures of 5/14 as three-time champions India completed a facile 10-wicket victory which took them closer towards qualification for the Super League stage.

Apart from Roy, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti also bowled a correct line and length as PNG folded up for a paltry 64 runs.

India skipper Prithvi Shaw then knocked up a neat half-century as the target was achieved in only eight overs.

Commenting on the match, Roy said: "I thought there would not be much help in the pitch for bowlers so I decided to concentrate on line and length. I got the desired results and am thankful to the support and guidance I received from the team management."

India will now play their last league match against Zimbabwe here on Friday.

Meanwhile in Whangarei, Shaheen Afridi claimed the best bowling figures by a Pakistani on first-class debut to guide his team to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Ireland in a Group D clash.

The young left-arm fast bowler notched up figures of 6/15 as Ireland were bundled out for just 97 runs in 28.5 overs.

Seven of the Irish batsmen failed to reach double-figures, of which four were dismissed without opening their account.

Joshua Little, who remained unbeaten on 24, was the highest scorer for Ireland.

Pakistan then shook off the early dismissal of Rohail Nazir to coast home in just 8.5 overs.

Opener Mohammad Zaid Alam spearheaded the run chase with a whirlwind knock of 43 runs off a mere 19 deliveries.

The right-hander smashed seven boundaries and a six to hammer the Irish bowlers into submission.

Pakistan thus stay in contention for a spot in the knockout stages with two points from two matches. They had lost to Afghanistan by five wickets in their campaign opener.

Brief scores:

Papua New Guinea: 64 in 21.5 overs (Ovia Sam 15; Anukul Roy 5/14) vs India: 67/0 in 8 overs (Prithvi Shaw 57 not out).

Ireland: 97 in 28.5 overs (Joshua Little 24 not out; Shaheen Afridi 6/15) vs Pakistan: 98/1 in 8.5 overs (Zaid Alam 43 not out).

