U19 World Cup: India aim to continue momentum

Tauranga (New Zealand), Jan 15 (IANS) Having started their campaign with a rousing win over strong title contenders Australia, an upbeat India will aim to continue the momentum when they face minnows Papua New Guinea (PNG) in a Group B match of the ICC U19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

The two teams had totally contrasting starts to their respective campaigns.

While India enjoyed an explosive start with a 100-run win over Australia, PNG suffered a 10-wicket loss to Zimbabwe, which means that they must win on Tuesday in order to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

The Indians will be boosted by the performance of the pace trio of Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ishan Porel, who clocked over 145 km per hour during their spells in Sunday's campaign opener.

However, there is uncertainty over Porel's availability for the PNG match. The fast bowler injured his ankle after slipping in his delivery stride on Sunday.

Porel is scheduled to undergo a scan on Monday. But even if he is fit for the PNG clash, the Indian coaching staff may well decide to give him a rest.

PNG, on the other hand, have been poor at best. They were unbeaten in the qualifiers, but have struggled in the main tournament.

They were skittled out for a meagre 95 by Zimbabwe who then went on to clinch the encounter by 10 wickets.

