U’khand: Another tiger translocated to Rajaji reserve

Rishikesh, Jan 9 (PTI) A tiger was on Saturday translocated from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve in the second such exercise in Uttarakhand in a fortnight.

This is the mating season for tigers and the translocation has been done in the hope of strengthening the tiger population at Rajaji Tiger Reserve, especially in the western part, officials said.

'A five-year-old male tiger from Dhela range of Corbett Tiger Reserve was brought to an enclosure at Rajaji Tiger Reserve's Motichoor range on Saturday morning,' Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rajiv Bhartari said.

This is part of Uttarakhand's ambitious tiger relocation project, he said.

A tigress had been shifted from Corbett to Rajaji in Uttarakhand's first successful translocation exercise on December 24.

National Tiger Conservation Authority, Wildlife Institute of India, Corbett Tiger Reserve and Rajaji Tiger Reserve are part of the joint endeavour.

One more tiger and two more tigresses are to be translocated as part of the initiative, the officials said. PTI Corr ALM AQS AQS