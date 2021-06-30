U.S Institute gives 'Thumbs UP' to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin; Neutralises Both Alpha & Delta

Big Boost to covid vaccination as the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the United States has found that Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralize both Alpha and Delta variants of COVID-19. The National Institute of Health further said, results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received COVAXIN suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralize the Alpha and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the United Kingdom and India, respectively. Further NIH said, that an adjuvant developed with funding from the NIH has contributed to the success of the "highly efficacious" COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine, which roughly 25 million people have received to date in India and elsewhere.