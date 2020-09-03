U.S Diplomat David Stilwell slams 'expansionist' China, says it is taking advantage of COVID

The U.S has slammed China over the India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). United States Diplomat David Stilwell has said that China is taking advantage of COVID-19 outbreak. India is the country that is being taken advantage off.

National Affairs Editor Srinjoy says the relations between the U.S and China have deteriorated. A new President if there is one will also not make any difference to the U.S stand towards China. The battle lines between China and the U.S have been drawn. various countries all around the world are upset about China's expansionist approach. Various countries have alienated China after the COVID outbreak and LAC standoff.