U-19 World Cup victory exhibits team's high potentiality: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, on Saturday congratulated the team and coach Rahul Dravid for clinching the U-19 World Cup. Marvelling at the outstanding performance by the young team, Rathore said this simply means there has been well-crafted training, adding that it reflects high potentiality of the team. Indian U-19 Cricket Team won the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand earlier today. India's marvellous eight-wicket win over Australia proved the team's dominance and sheer determination. Soon after the victory, wishes started pouring in from across the country.