U-19 WC: India thrash Pakistan to enter final

Christchurch, Jan 30 (IANS) India produced an all-round performance with the bat and ball to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the semi-final at the Hagley Oval here on Tuesday and enter the U-19 World Cup final.

For India, Shubman Gill (102 not) helped India to post 272 runs after opting to bat first. Later, medium-pacer Ishan Porel returned figures of 4/17 to bowl out Pakistan for 69 runs.

India will play Australia in the final at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 3.

--IANS

