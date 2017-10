New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The United States got the better of Ghana 1-0 to solidify their position at the top of Group A in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup here on Monday.

Ayo Akinola's 75th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides as Ghana failed to score from many opportunities.

With this win, the US have six points from two games, while Ghana remain second with three points from two games.

--IANS

