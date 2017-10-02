U-17 World Cup: This time it will be 'Chak De Chile!', says coach

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) Having prepared for nearly six months, Chile is hoping to do a "Chak De" in the upcoming under-17 World Cup, despite being placed in a tough group, team coach Hernan Caputto said here on Monday after the boys had their first training session in India.

The South American soccer side, featuring in Group F in the league stage, landed in the eastern metropolis on Sunday.

"This time it will be Chak De Chile! We are feeling at home in Kolkata," said Caputto.

Chile had watched Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood flick "Chak De India" before landing in India.

Chile are placed with England, Iraq and Mexico in the group and will play their matches at the revamped Salt Lake Stadium.

Caputto wished he would never have to face the three other teams in Group F again after the preliminary stages of the tournament, starting October 6.

The 21-member squad trained for a little more than one hour on Monday, six days ahead of their opener against England on October 8.

"All teams are tough. I hope not to face them again," Caputto, an Argentine, said.

Caputto said Chile have been preparing for the tournament for nearly six months.

"We have been preparing for nearly six months. You must understand this is an U-17 team so you have to train them the right way and take this experience forward," he said.

Since Chile finished runners-up in the South American U-17 Championship earlier this year, four new players have joined the squad.

"They are four new players. Let's see how good they are."

Caputto said senior team stars like Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez inspire the colts and that they have spoken to them before coming here.

Chile qualified for the tournament after a gap of 20 years.

