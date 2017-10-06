U-17 World Cup: Tickets for Sunday matches sold out

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) Tickets for the first two matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here have been sold out, an official connected with the event said.

England play Chile and Mexico take on Iraq on Sunday in their Group F openers at the revamped Salt Lake Stadium which has a reduced capacity of 66,687 due to security reasons.

For other events, it will now hold 80,000 spectators after the World Cup.

"The demand for tickets here increased in the last few days. We are sold out for the first day and the final," an official working closely with FIFA at the venue told IANS.

Long queues have been a constant sight outside the two ticket counters at the stadium. Enthusiasts gathered in numbers for long hours mostly waiting to redeem their online bookings.

There are two different queues for online ticket sales and physical ticket sales.

"We are experiencing heavy traffic since morning as supporters are coming in numbers to buy tickets. The entire day, we are having a huge rush," a ticket counter official said.

Kolkata has seen a huge demand for tickets since Phase 1 sales which started on May 16 this year. Tickets were sold out for the final on October 28 in every phase and with the fourth phase starting on Friday till the last day of the tournament, there has been a huge rush outside the counters.

Tickets for the summit clash and third place are not available, according to officials.

