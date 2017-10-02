U-17 World Cup: Ticket Box Office starts in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 2 (IANS) The Guwahati Box Office for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup is now operational on the premises of Rupnath Brahma Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Lokhra here.

Fans who have booked their tickets online now have the chance to redeem their booked tickets at the counter, and can also purchase Category two and three tickets, a statement from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said.

The Box Office will remain operational from 10 a.m. in the morning till 5 p.m. in the evening until the end of matches in Guwahati October 25. The timings are however subject to change during the match days.

Speaking about the physical sale of tickets, Tournament Director for the Local Organising Committee, Javier Ceppi said, "We know the high interest and demand that people from all around the northeast have for the tickets to the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 matches.

"In that sense, we wanted to establish a point of sale and redemption that could cater to the needs of people that would be travelling for the games as well, so ISBT was the ideal location. We hope that fans can come and redeem their tickets as soon as possible, so that their only preoccupation on matchday is how to best enjoy the matches."

Guwahati is set to host nine matches which include six group stages, one round of 16, one quarter-final along with one of the semi-finals of the first FIFA tournament in the country.

--IANS

dm/sam/bg