U-17 World Cup: Students to get free tickets

Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) Around 5,000 students of schools and colleges will be provided free tickets by the West Bengal government to watch matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup scheduled to start from next month at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

"They will be provided free tickets to watch ten matches of the U-17 World Cup," state education minister Partha Chatterjee confirmed on Wednesday.

Besides hosting the final on October 28, Kolkata will host five Group F matches and one Group E game. One round of 16 tie, a quarter-final, and a third place game will also be held. England take on Chile in the first offing on October 8.

It was learnt that students associated with sports will be given preference. There will be a separate box at the revamped Salt Lake Stadium for them.

