U-17 World Cup: Star footballers to grace trophy tour in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 30 (IANS) Former India stars Shyam Thapa, Subrata Bhattacharya and Prasun Banerjee along with current footballers from city clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will be part of the Kolkata leg tour of the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy, the organisers said in a statement.

The trophy will be unveiled at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in central Kolkata on September 1, later heading to South City International school at a Mission XI Million festival on September 2.

Children from schools across the city, who are a part of the U-17 World Cup legacy programme will get a chance to see the coveted crown apart from taking part in several football related activities on the pitch.

On September 3, city's popular Eco Park will host the U-17 World Cup Trophy.

