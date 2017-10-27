U-17 World Cup: Spectators barred from carrying water pouches for final

Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) Spectators for Saturdays FIFA U-17 World Cup final at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan would not be allowed to carry drinking water pouches in the galleries, police said here on Friday.

"We have banned carrying drinking water packets into the stands on Saturday as a minor incident happened in one of the matches earlier. However sufficient water would be available inside the stadium. The spectators can drink water at the respective counters and dispose off the packets there," Deputy Commissioner of police (headquarters), Bidhannagar commissionerate Santosh Pandey told reporters.

The decision has been taken in view of the misbehaviour of some spectators during the October 22 Brazil-Germany quarter final clash at the venue.

Brazil won the game 2-1.

After Paulinho's stunning 77th minute winner, as the Brazil players started celebrating close to the galleries, some fans in a state of frenzy threw water pouches on to the ground and on the lower tiers of the galleries.

Following the incident, police have also decided to fit body cameras on stewards for constant crowd monitoring and taking strict action against offenders.

Pandey said enhanced security cover would be provided to the large number of dignitaries and VIPs expected for Saturday's final.

"We have prepared enhanced security cover for them. They will be escorted to and from the stadium," he said.

Police said there would also be separate security arrangements for the post match award ceremony inside the stadium.

England and Spain will lock horns in the summit clash. Earlier in the evening, the stadium will host the third place match between Brazil and Mali.

Claiming that the security arrangements in and around the stadium would be of the "highest standard" the officer said the entire force has been briefed again about their respective duties during the final.

"No additional force is being deployed for the final as we already have sufficient force in and around the stadium. Also there are enough reserve personnel if needed," Pandey said.

The officer said the gates of the stadium might be opened ahead of the scheduled time of 3 p.m. if the majority of the spectators arrive early.

