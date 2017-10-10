U-17 World Cup: Spain thrash Niger to stay alive

Kochi, Oct 10 (IANS) Abel Ruiz struck twice in the first half as Spain resurrected their campaign with a 4-0 mauling of Niger in a rather one-sided Group D match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Ruiz scored in the 21st and 41st minutes before Cesar Gelabert (45+1) added another for Spain just before half-time. Sergio Gomez (82nd) bulged the net in the closing stages as the reigning European U-17 champions took their first points in the tournament in style.

Spain are now on three points from two matches and are slated to face North Korea in their final group game.

--IANS

ajb/bg